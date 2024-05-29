Aga Khan trust submits its plan to revamp Delhi Town Hall

A trust undertaking restoration of the Town Hall building in Chandni Chowk in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has submitted a proposal to revamp the press building section of the complex, at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore, a senior MCD official associated with the project said. The press building suffered damage on May 17 as a large section of the roof near the main portico fell, just two days before the International Museum Day celebration at the Town Hall. (HT)

While planning for a revamp is underway, the press building — which is to be turned into a municipal museum — suffered damage on May 17 as a large section of the roof near the main portico fell, just two days before the International Museum Day celebration at the Town Hall on May 19, which was celebrated a day later. MCD has asked experts from the trust to inspect and survey the complex to initiate immediate repairs.

A second official associated with the project said: “The same part of the building earlier witnessed two more sections of roof plaster falling off. We have asked the trust to survey the building and propose the urgent repair work so that safety standards in the building can be improved.”

On April 16, HT reported on a collaboration between MCD and the Aga Khan Trust to restore the Town Hall. The civic body also roped in the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to develop a municipal museum and conserve rare documents and artefacts.

The second official said that the trust has submitted its initial proposal. “We have asked them to submit a more detailed report justifying the various components of the restoration project. The revised report is likely to be submitted in next 10 days. The repair work will only use lime, and not modern concrete material. Electrical fixtures would bear a heritage look. Based on this report, we will hire contractors empaneled by ASI (Archaeological Survey of India). Turning the press building section into a municipal museum is a priority work,” the official said.

Ratish Nanda, CEO, Aga Khan Trust for Culture India, said: “We, at the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, are assisting the MCD in this noble Initiative.”

During the museum day celebration, MCD’s heritage cell gave a presentation on the municipal museum project, highlighting dedicated sections on artefacts of wall clocks, statues, mementos, fabric artefacts, paintings, photographs, “abhinandan patras” (honours and certificates), maps, layout plans, survey sections, telegrams, revenue and postal stamps, and a printing press machine bought from The Chandler and Price Co Cleveland Ohio (England) in 1926 for ₹1,200.

“The museum will educate people about city’s municipal heritage through exhibitions, interactive displays and educational programs,” the second official said.

The Town Hall building, which was constructed in 1866 and housed the municipality officials for 145 years till 2011-12, is in poor shape due to poor upkeep and repairs, after MCD shifted to its office at Civic Centre on Minto Road.

Over the past decade, several proposals to turn the building into museum, hotel and restaurant have not translated into reality. Last month, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed with the IGNCA for restoring artefacts and rare documents, which are in MCD’s possession for the past 160 years.