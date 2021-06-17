AIIMS resumes routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday announced it has resumed routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries at its general and private wards, and in all centres, with immediate effect.

“In view of the decreased need of hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients, and also considering the relaxation of total curfew announced by the Delhi government, it has been decided that routine inpatient admissions, including elective surgeries in general as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all its centres, be resumed with immediate effect,” an order, issued by the AIIMS medical superintendent on June 16, stated.

Earlier, on June 15, AIIMS authorities issued an order directing resumption of outpatient department (OPD) services in a phased manner latest by June 18, almost two months after these were suspended. The order directed all clinical departments to provide a proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients daily who are to be given online or telephonic appointments.

It further stated that for now, OPD registration will be allowed only for patients with online or telephonic appointments, adding that a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken after reviewing the current Covid-19 situation.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases along with a daily death toll of 10, according to a bulletin from the health department. The city also saw an addition of 343 discharges, the bulletin showed. Delhi’s cumulative positive cases stand at 1,431,868, including 1,404,428 recoveries, 24,886 deaths and 2554 active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

