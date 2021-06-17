Delhi records 158 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 0.20%

Delhi on Thursday saw a decline in daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections as it reported 158 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Covid dashboard. The positivity rate in the Capital also fell by 0.07 percentage points since the previous day as it now stands at 0.20 per cent, the state health bulletin showed.

The national capital witnessed a major decline in new cases and fatalities from the virus as on Wednesday it registered 212 new infections and 25 deaths. The active caseload has declined from 2,749 on Wednesday to 2,554 on Thursday, as per the bulletin.

The total positive cases reported in Delhi to date reached 1,431,868 and the toll was pushed to 24,886 on Thursday after the new infections and fatalities were added.

The fall in the new cases comes in the backdrop of relatively lower testing to detect the spread of the contagion in the population. On Thursday, 77,542 tests were conducted for identification of the disease, while 77,891 tests were done the previous day, according to the data. More than 20 million tests (20,549,834) have been done so far since the disease entered Delhi for the first time in March last year.

The case fatality rate saw no change in the past 24 hours as it continued to stand at 1.74 per cent, according to the health data.

Around 343 patients recovered from coronavirus in Delhi since Wednesday in comparison to 516 a day before. The total number of recoveries from the disease in Delhi stands at 1,404,428, according to the bulletin.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi as on Thursday is 5,799, down from 6,169 on Wednesday.

Over 54,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Around 6.2 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the fatal virus so far, the state health bulletin showed.

