At 1,603, Delhi logs slight decline in fresh Covid cases with no fatality

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2023 10:25 PM IST

According to the health bulletin by Delhi government, around 5,993 tests have been conducted in 24 years.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,603 fresh Covid-19 cases, a slight decline from the earlier tally of 1,767 cases on Wednesday. Similarly, a total of 1,526 recoveries have also been recorded with no reports of death in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin by Delhi government, around 5,993 tests have been conducted.

According to the bulletin, 386 new Covid-positive patients have been admitted in hospitals, whereas, 4,131 patients have been self-isolated at their homes.

However, a 20% surge in the nation's daily Covid tally has been recorded today with 12,591 cases. The country's active caseload currently stands at 65,286 – 0.14% percent of the total cases.

