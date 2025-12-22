Aya Nagar: 80 bullets fired in carefully planned revenge murder

Over two weeks after a 52-year-old trader was shot dead in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar, investigators have found that the assailants fired at least 80 bullets at him in what police believe was a carefully planned revenge killing, officers aware of the probe said on Friday. Forensic analysis has revealed that he was shot 69 times. (Representative photo)

The killing took place on November 30, when Ratan Ram was on his way to his dairy in Aya Nagar. Police said the attackers lay in wait for nearly half an hour, and opened fire the moment he arrived. The barrage of bullets continued for 5-20 minutes, leaving Ram dead on the spot. Forensic analysis has revealed that he was shot 69 times.

Police believe the murder is linked to an earlier killing involving Ram’s son, Deepak. In May this year, Deepak allegedly shot dead businessman Arun Lohia near the Chhatarpur Metro station over a long-running property dispute. Lohia was in his car when Deepak and two associates allegedly fired more than 10 rounds at him. Deepak was arrested soon after and remains in jail.

Investigators now suspect that Ram was targeted in retaliation. “The possibility of a revenge killing is strong,” a senior police officer said, adding that Lohia’s family members, including two close relatives, are being examined as part of the probe.

Police said the shooters arrived from Faridabad in an SUV and fled towards Fatehpur Beri after the attack. The vehicle’s registration plates had been removed. “We believe 12 to 13 people were involved. Five look-out circulars have already been issued. We are probing revenge, contract killing and other angles,” the officer said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Another officer said Ram had been receiving death threats before the attack, a detail that is now central to the investigation. “The assailants are not known to the family. They had precise information about his routine, route and timing,” the officer said.

Ram’s family has accused the police of moving slowly and failing to provide protection despite repeated threats. “He was clearly ambushed. Imagine being shot nearly 70 times. We had been receiving threats, but nothing was done. This was planned long ago. They knew exactly when and where my uncle would be,” said his nephew, Dharmendra Singh.