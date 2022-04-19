Bail denied to accused who bought jewellery stolen from Sonam Kapoor's home

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to the jeweller, who allegedly bought jewellery stolen from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s house.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma on Monday cited police’s objection to the bail as some expensive jewellery was yet to be recovered from the accused, Dev Varma, 40, a resident of Kalkaji, while denying the relief.

Police said they have recovered stolen jewellery worth over ₹1 crore, including 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops, and one brass coin from Varma.

“...considering the stage of the investigation which is at a nascent stage, the apprehension expressed by the prosecution regarding any possible damage to the ongoing investigation, this court is not inclined to grant bail,” Sharma said.

The jewellery was stolen from Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Amrita Shergill Road residence on February 11.

Varma’s lawyer told the court his client is a renowned jeweller and is in the business of purchasing and selling old as well as new jewellery for 30 years as it is his family business. He said mere recovery of the valuables from his client’s possession cannot be connected to the theft.

Public prosecutor Vikas Singh said the bank account and the call detail records of the accused have to be analysed. Singh told the court the accused may tamper with the evidence as they did not cooperate in the investigation. He said Varma took most of the jewellery without a bill.

