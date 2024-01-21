"Bearers of rich cultural heritage": President Murmu extends greetings to Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on statehood day

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended her greetings to the people on the statehood days of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur. HT Image

In a post on X, the President noted these Northeast states are surging ahead on the path of progress, prosperity and peace.

"Greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day! These states are uniquely blessed with nature's bounty and are also bearers of rich cultural heritage. They are moving ahead on the path of progress, prosperity and peace. I convey my best wishes to residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur," President Murmu posted from her official X handle on Sunday.

This year marks the 52nd foundation day of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur.

The three Northeast states became full-fledged states in 1972, under the North-Eastern Region Re-Organisation Act, 1971.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to extend his greetings to the three states on their founding days.

"Heartfelt wishes on Statehood Day to the people of Tripura. May this day celebrate the unique history and rich heritage of the state. Wishing prosperity and harmony to the people of Tripura. Happy Statehood Day to the people of Meghalaya! Today is an occasion to celebrate the incredible culture of Meghalaya and the achievements of the people there. May Meghalaya scale new heights of progress in the times to come," PM Modi posted from his X handle.

Wishing Manipur on its statehood day, PM Modi said the state has made a strong contribution to India's progress.

"On Manipur's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India's progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur," PM Modi added.

The state has been racked by ethnic strife over the past several months, following violence at a rally against a high court order asking the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Even as several lives were lost in the clashes that erupted across the state, Opposition leaders railed against the BJP government in the state as well as the Centre, alleging a collapse of law and order.

An entire session of Parliament saw a near-washout as both Houses saw multiple disruptions, with the Opposition members demanding a debate and discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur as well as a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)