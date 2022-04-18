Body to bridge gap between spl officer, residents sought
- Several municipal functionaries who confirmed receiving such demands and suggestions said since the term of the three municipalities will come to an end on May 18, the tenure of the councillors will also be over.
Municipal councillors and residents welfare associations in Delhi are demanding the Centre to set up a coordination mechanism between the citizens, their representatives and the Special Officer, who will be appointed to temporarily run the unified MCD even as the President was yet to give his assent to a bill passed by Parliament that seeks to merge the three civic bodies in Delhi.
According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which got the Parliament’s approval on April 5. The Bill mandates that the Centre will appoint a special officer to exercise the power and discharge the functions of the corporation until the date on which the first meeting of the corporation is held.
Several municipal functionaries who confirmed receiving such demands and suggestions said since the term of the three municipalities will come to an end on May 18, the tenure of the councillors will also be over. In this context, they said, the residents are demanding a bridge between the people and the bureaucracy until the next elections are held.
Former North MCD mayor and councillor from Sadar Bazar Jai Prakash said that public representatives such as MPs and corporation veterans can be part of such a mechanism. “There are discussions to have such a coordination committee to regularly apprise the bureaucracy of the public feedback and aspirations. We are in favour of such a mechanism,” he added.
Former SDMC mayor Narendra Chawla, who represents Janakpuri ward, agreed. “We are hopeful that a committee will be constituted to act as a bridge between the existing set up and the new corporation. Delhi being the capital of the nation needs a sustainable model to manage its civic affairs. Only bureaucracy should not be allowed to run the affairs. It is necessary to have an advisory mechanism,” he said.
A senior municipal functionary, who asked not to be named, said the final decision in this regard will be taken by the Union ministry of home affairs.
“The Bill cleared by the Parliament gives transitionary powers to the special officer to make amendments to remove anomalies for a period of two years. This will be done through orders published in the official gazette which can be carried on for a period of two years,” the official added.
This is not the first time that a senior bureaucrat would be entrusted with running the civic affairs in the national capital. The MCD House in Delhi has been kept under suspended for over 12 years in three periods --January 1 1990 and March 31, 1997; March 24 1975 to July 24 1977 and April 11, 1980 and February 28, 1983. During these times, there was no advisory committee. However, on several occasions the commissioner served the dual role of the administrator as well as executive head. “When the home minister has stated that no political person will be appointed as special officer even though the Bill does not make such a restriction, we should assume a political co-ordination committee would defeat this statement of intent,” a senior corporation official said.
Residents welfare association collective URJA (United Residents Joint Action of Delhi) wrote to LG Anil Baijal and home minister Amit Shah last Monday to incorporate citizen participation. “Delivery of civic services can’t be counted as satisfactory in the absence of any real-time mechanism of citizen participation and it must be done without any further delay. Residents Ward Committee is a classic example, which is fit to be considered for such mechanism,” URJA said.
-
Haryana: INLD’s Karnal block president joins Congress
Indian National Lok Dal suffered a jolt on Sunday as its Karnal block president Om Prakash Saluja joined the Congress. Welcoming Saluja and his supporters, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said they will be given due respect. She said that Saluja's joining will give strength to the Congress. “But I hope that our workers will get their due and identity soon,” she added.
-
Haryana: Kaithal arhtiyas allege irregularities in measurement of crop
Alleging irregularities by procurement agencies, arhtiyas in Kaithal grain market staged a protest on Sunday. They claimed that there was a difference of 20 quintals in a truck sent from the grain market to godowns of the the largest apex cooperative federation of Haryana, procurement agency Hafed. Hafed DM, Kaithal, Suresh Kumar, however, said this was the responsibility of the inspector of the agency to examine the weight and bags in each and every truck.
-
Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued
A 17-year-old girl was drowned while Tanishka, alias a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat's friends, Tanya were rescued from Yamuna river where they had gone to bathe near Hathwala village of Samalkha subdivision in Panipat district, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat, alias Tanya, Tanishka. Her brother Surender told the police that Tanya and her two friends used to go for practice near Yamuna.
-
Three years after joining Haryana Police, cop booked for submitting fake graduation certificate
More than three years after joining the Haryana Police, a constable was booked in Karnal for submitting invalid graduation degree during the recruitment, officials said on Sunday. Following a police complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar Meena, commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, at the office of Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, an FIR was registered against Sandeep Kumar under sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Haryana govt running away from conducting local bodies, panchayat polls: Hooda
Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for delay in conducting local bodies and panchayat elections, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the government was running away from the process as it “does not believe in Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics