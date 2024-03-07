Hoax bomb threat at Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College, students evacuated

A bomb threat call was received by Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College on Thursday, ANI reported, citing the police. All students and stuff at the were evacuated.(Ram Lal Anand College website)

The alleged call was received at around 9.34am on Thursday following which the police along with an ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college.

All students and college staff were evacuated. The police later said that threat turned out to be a hoax, reported PTI.

“A bomb threat call was received by the staff of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi at around 9:34 hours. Immediately, police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college and students were evacuated,” DCP South West Rohit Meena was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meena added that the teams thoroughly searched the whole college campus after evacuation but no trace of the bomb was found yet.

“…We thoroughly searched the whole college campus after evacuating the campus. There was no trace of the bomb... Whosoever has made that call, we are investigating it,” Meena told ANI.

Another police officer told PTI that the call was made from an international number.

"It is suspected that some mischievous element made the call from an international number," the officer said, adding that the police might register an FIR in the matter.