CAQM issues notice to six thermal plants for environmental violations

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital region (NCR) has issued show cause notices to six coal-based thermal power plants (TPPs) for not complying with mandatory provisions related to co-firing of pellets or briquettes made from crop residue. The TPPs – being operated within a 300km radius of Delhi – have been asked to respond to the notices within 15 days. Currently, there are 11 TPPs within the 300-km radius of Delhi. The plants have a total of 35 operational units, with a combined capacity of 13,575 megawatt (MW).

The commission has also proposed a combined environmental compensation (EC) of approximately ₹61.85 crore against the TPPs.

CAQM said co-firing was notified under the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023 and the action initiated follows a review of compliance status for FY 2024–25, based on the data provided by the Union Ministry of Power.

The TPPs issued a show cause notice included Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL – Vedanta) in Punjab, for which the proposed EC stands at ₹33.02 crore; Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS) in Haryana (EC of ₹8.98 crore); Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Station (DCRTPS) in Haryana (EC of ₹6.69 crore); Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant (RGTPP) in Haryana (EC of ₹5.55 crore); PSPCL – Guru Hargobind Thermal Power Plant in Punjab (EC of ₹4.87 crore) and the Harduaganj Thermal Power Station, Uttar Pradesh (EC of ₹2.74 crore).

“The Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023 mandate all coal-based TPPs to utilise a minimum 5% blend of biomass pellets or briquettes made of crop residue along with coal, with a minimum threshold of more than 3% co-firing prescribed for FY 2024–25 to avoid imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC). These statutory provisions were notified with the objective of promoting ex-situ management of paddy straw, reducing incidents of stubble burning, and mitigating air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas…” a CAQM statement mentioned.

The compliance status of these TPPs was found to be unsatisfactory during FY 2024-25, with biomass co-firing levels remaining well below the mandated thresholds. In early 2024, four TPPs were issued notices for poor performance and seven were asked to ensure compliance.

“Even a committee was constituted for examining the representations of non-compliant TPPs (if any) for the period of FY 2024-25. The commission reiterates that biomass co-firing in TPPs is a critical intervention for effective ex-situ management of crop residue and for reduction of air pollution in NCR,” the statement added.