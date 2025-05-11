CAQM unveils 19-point plan to stamp out stubble burning in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on Saturday announced a 19-step directive for state governments to eliminate stubble burning, a key contributor to Delhi’s annual winter pollution crisis. Burning straw stubble in a wheat field on the Rohtak-Jhajjar road in Dighal village in Gurugram on May 4. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

As part of the plan, each farm across Punjab, Haryana, and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh must be mapped with a proposed mode of paddy stubble management.

“The management strategy may include crop diversification, in-situ methods such as mulching and use of decomposers, or ex-situ solutions like baling and biomass use,” said a CAQM official, who did not wish to be named. “Each group of up to 50 farmers will be tagged to a nodal officer to ensure effective monitoring and implementation at the ground level.”

Other major directions include a gap analysis of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery availability, planning for proper storage of paddy straw bales to avoid losses due to fire, and setting up robust supply chains for transporting straw for ex-situ use—such as in power plants, packaging material or brick kilns. District-level supply chain management plans are to be created across the region to support these efforts.

Stubble burning, particularly in October and November after the paddy harvest, has long been a major source of air pollution in Delhi and NCR. Every winter, smoke from tens of thousands of fires in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh combines with local emissions to create a toxic smog that chokes the region. Despite repeated crackdowns, subsidies, and technological interventions, governments have failed to eliminate the practice. Public health experts and environmentalists have long warned that unless stubble burning is decisively tackled, efforts to improve air quality in Delhi will remain futile.

Taking note of the urgency and observing the recommendations submitted, the Supreme Court,while hearing the matter on April 3, 2025, directed Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to constitute state-level committees headed by their Chief Secretaries to monitor implementation of CAQM’s directives. “Chief Secretaries of the States shall submit monthly reports to CAQM starting from June 1, 2025. The report shall be submitted to CAQM by the 10th of every calendar month,” the court said, adding that CAQM may approach the Court for further directions based on these reports.

To track progress, CAQM will also establish an online platform for real-time data reporting on crop residue generation and its utilisation, both in-situ and ex-situ. In addition, a pilot common boiler powered by paddy straw will be installed in an industrial estate to supply steam to multiple units, demonstrating a viable model for industrial use.

Among the most stringent measures announced is the formation of a dedicated “Parali Protection Force” at the district and block levels. The task force will include officers from police, agriculture, and administrative departments, and will be responsible for strict monitoring and enforcement.

Patrolling during late evening hours—the time when most farm fires are set—will be intensified. Citizens will also be encouraged to report incidents via social media platforms, and authorities have been directed to respond swiftly to these complaints. Farmers who continue to burn stubble will face environmental compensation (EC) penalties and have “Red Entries” marked in their farm records, which could impact future subsidies and benefits.

“In view of the compelling need to control air pollution from burning paddy straw, the Commission hereby directs the State Governments of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to effectively implement their revised Action Plans in letter and spirit, focusing on the mandates issued by CAQM,” the directive stated.