Chief secy orders crackdown on hoarding amid commercial LPG shortage in parts of Delhi

Following a meeting chaired by the chief secretary on Friday to review the availability of LPG, CNG and PNG in the national capital, the department of food and supplies said there was a shortage of commercial LPG in some parts of the city, It directed stricter monitoring of supply, including action against hoarding and black marketing. In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government advised citizens not to engage in panic buying or hoarding of fuel and to disregard rumours circulating on social media regarding any disruption in supply. (HT Photo)

The directions came after the meeting attended by officials from the food and supplies department, Delhi Police, the revenue department and gas marketing companies. During the meeting, officials noted that some areas had reported supply issues and discussed steps to regulate supply through a quota mechanism.

“It was decided that a plan for rationalised usage of a fixed quota of commercial LPG in Delhi based on specific needs may be prepared by the F&S department in discussion with the divisional commissioner and Delhi Police,” the meeting communication mentioned.

The CS also directed authorities to take action against illegal practices affecting supply. Field officers have been asked to monitor godowns and replenishment centres and carry out surprise inspections. The document stated that officers may conduct “surprise visits for checking hoarding, black marketing or diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes.”

Police and the revenue department were also asked to keep a close watch on hoarding and diversion and take stringent action, while intelligence inputs in this regard should be continuously obtained. Officials were also directed to issue daily press releases to counter rumours about LPG, oil, CNG and PNG availability in Delhi.

In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government advised citizens not to engage in panic buying or hoarding of fuel and to disregard rumours circulating on social media regarding any disruption in supply.