CM distributes financial assistance to sportspersons
NEW DELHI: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed over financial assistance cheques to 60 sportspersons under Mission Excellence, a move aimed at helping budding talent in the international arena. The Delhi government started the Mission Excellence scheme in 2018 to provide outstanding sportspersons with financial assistance of upto ₹16 lakh to ensure that talented players do not face a lack of funds. In the first year of its launch, a total of 117 players were recommended by the committee of experts in the respective disciplines and financial assistance of ₹9,51,41,000 was disbursed.
At the cheque distribution event on Friday, CM Kejriwal said: “We have seen how sportspersons receive no support from the administration or the society until their pursuit leads to a medal. Once these sportspersons win medals, there is a hoard of people rallying behind them, but in most cases, they don’t even get unconditional familial support with parents nudging them towards focusing on studies. Governments also fail at providing support and infrastructure to these players. This is exactly where the Delhi government aims to intervene. A lot goes into making a sportsperson out of a player. High-quality training, international coaching, special diets, equipment, etc. A majority of our talent doesn’t lack effort but access and ability to shell out huge sums on it.”
“With Mission Excellence in order, we support sportspersons in their journey towards their first medal and eventually help them step up the ladder from national level to international level. This scheme is our government’s pursuit towards ensuring that talent doesn’t have to deal with monetary hardships at any point in their journey. We had supported 117 such players in the first year of the scheme. Today we are extending financial assistance to 60 players under the scheme,” Kejriwal said, adding that there is no political interference in this scheme.
“A four-member selection committee consisting of sportspersons decides on the merit of one’s application and assesses their financial need. We extend aids of upto ₹16 lakh with different players bagging different amounts under the cap as per their assessment. Now the onus is upon the players to excel. Make the country proud,” Kejriwal said, addressing the sportspersons.
“There are three main problems with our sports system. First, a large share of sportspersons comes from underprivileged and impoverished backgrounds. The system doesn’t lend support to such talents. Mission Excellence is combating this problem. There is a lack of sports infrastructure. We are developing international level sports infrastructure in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.
Referring to political interference in sports as a problem, Kejriwal stated that despite being talented and hardworking, a lot of sportspersons do not shine because access is withheld from them and given to those with political backing.
“In Delhi, we have gone beyond that by giving the reins to sportspersons themselves,” said Kejriwal.
-
Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A 32-year-old Delhi resident allegedly shot dead his wife's male friend and also shot and injured her before turning the gun on himself at a hotel in Shuru village on the outskirts of Manali town in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said police. The 32-year-old man hailed from Sector 7, Rohini, in north-west Delhi, and ran a camping business at Ghiyagi village of Banjar district in Kullu. The woman was injured, the police said.
-
RWAs demand role in property tax collection; point out difficulties in property tax portal
The United RWAs Joint Action, an umbrella body for residents' welfare associations in the city, has pointed out several anomalies in the online property tax collection system while also submitting a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, seeking a more inclusive role in the tax collection system. The total property tax collection for 2021-22 was ₹2,032 crore. Atul Goyal, who heads URJA said RWAs have also pointed out several anomalies in the existing tax portal.
-
Three week deadline to complete ‘scientific pruning’ of trees in New Delhi; LG launches drive
Almost a month after several trees were uprooted and branches damaged during a squall in the Capital, lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday morning launched a New Delhi Municipal Council campaign to scientifically prune overgrown and dead branches of old trees in Connaught Place. Saxena said that the pruning exercise will be completed within three weeks.
-
Kisan Morcha lends heft to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ludhiana
The farmers' unions on Friday joined the protesting youth against the government over the Agnipath scheme. Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner and also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the scheme's roll-back and restoration of the traditional system of recruitment to all three wings of the armed forces.
-
It’s light, camera and action for Lucknow
Shooting of yet another feature film formally started in the state capital. Directed by debutant Safdar Abbas, the film stars Anoop Singh in the lead role who plays an army officer. The formal shoot for the film will begin from Saturday. Ace-director and actor Satish Kaushik, congratulated the team and showered praised on the lead actor terming him as an action hero.
