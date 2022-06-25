CM distributes financial assistance to sportspersons

NEW DELHI: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed over financial assistance cheques to 60 sportspersons under Mission Excellence, a move aimed at helping budding talent in the international arena. The Delhi government started the Mission Excellence scheme in 2018 to provide outstanding sportspersons with financial assistance of upto ₹16 lakh to ensure that talented players do not face a lack of funds. In the first year of its launch, a total of 117 players were recommended by the committee of experts in the respective disciplines and financial assistance of ₹9,51,41,000 was disbursed.

At the cheque distribution event on Friday, CM Kejriwal said: “We have seen how sportspersons receive no support from the administration or the society until their pursuit leads to a medal. Once these sportspersons win medals, there is a hoard of people rallying behind them, but in most cases, they don’t even get unconditional familial support with parents nudging them towards focusing on studies. Governments also fail at providing support and infrastructure to these players. This is exactly where the Delhi government aims to intervene. A lot goes into making a sportsperson out of a player. High-quality training, international coaching, special diets, equipment, etc. A majority of our talent doesn’t lack effort but access and ability to shell out huge sums on it.”

“With Mission Excellence in order, we support sportspersons in their journey towards their first medal and eventually help them step up the ladder from national level to international level. This scheme is our government’s pursuit towards ensuring that talent doesn’t have to deal with monetary hardships at any point in their journey. We had supported 117 such players in the first year of the scheme. Today we are extending financial assistance to 60 players under the scheme,” Kejriwal said, adding that there is no political interference in this scheme.

“A four-member selection committee consisting of sportspersons decides on the merit of one’s application and assesses their financial need. We extend aids of upto ₹16 lakh with different players bagging different amounts under the cap as per their assessment. Now the onus is upon the players to excel. Make the country proud,” Kejriwal said, addressing the sportspersons.

“There are three main problems with our sports system. First, a large share of sportspersons comes from underprivileged and impoverished backgrounds. The system doesn’t lend support to such talents. Mission Excellence is combating this problem. There is a lack of sports infrastructure. We are developing international level sports infrastructure in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Referring to political interference in sports as a problem, Kejriwal stated that despite being talented and hardworking, a lot of sportspersons do not shine because access is withheld from them and given to those with political backing.

“In Delhi, we have gone beyond that by giving the reins to sportspersons themselves,” said Kejriwal.