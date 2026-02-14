CM Gupta launches 51 new Arogya Mandirs in south Delhi

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri village, taking the total number in Delhi to 370, officials said. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the launch event (Hindustan Times)

“Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are not merely treatment centres; they are hubs of prevention, awareness and trust. Setting up 370 Arogya Mandirs within a year reflects our commitment,” CM Gupta said while addressing the gathering at the event. She added that the government is planning to establish more than 1,100 such centres in the coming years.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are the public healthcare facilities which were launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government after they closed the Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohalla Clinics in the city.

The CM also announced development projects worth ₹322 crore for the Chhatarpur assembly constituency. These include construction and strengthening of roads, drainage improvement, infrastructure upgrades to ease congestion, school development and expansion of civic amenities in local colonies.

In addition, Gupta said that the government has approved a double-decker flyover on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road at an estimated cost of ₹1,471 crore. The constituency will also get three new schools and four elevated road projects in surrounding areas, officials said.

“The history of Chhatarpur is intertwined with Delhi’s development journey. Our government has worked to connect the area with mainstream development,” Gupta said.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, municipal councillor Sunder Singh Tanwar, senior officials and local residents attended the event.