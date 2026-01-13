CM Gupta says ‘JNU-like’ incidents upset country

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the “youth are the future of the nation”, while attending the Swami Vivekananda Jayanti programme at Kirori Mal College on Monday. Chief minister Rekha Gupta poses for a picture at an event marking the National Youth Day (X/PTI)

The chief minister inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium and unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the college lawn on National Youth Day. Referring to the recent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) incident of sloganeering, Gupta said that such incidents were “unfortunate, upsetting and shocking to the country.”

“It is unfortunate that students spoke against the country. The whole country is shocked by JNU-like incidents where bail is demanded for riots accused and terrorists are supported. The country finds it unfortunate that the students raise undignified slogans and speak against the nation,” she said.

On January 5, some students allegedly raised “provocative” slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah inside the JNU campus after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists and former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Greeting youngsters, Gupta said the youth have a crucial role in leading the nation towards progress. The chief minister said that the life and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda continue to inspire the youth towards self-confidence, discipline and service to the nation.

“The progress of the nation is possible not only through governments or policies, but through the collective responsibility and participation of 140 crore citizens...Delhi Government is continuously working to channel the creativity, innovation and energy of the youth in a positive direction,” she added.