Cops assaulted during raid at Delhi’s Hauz Khas restaurant, 10 held
Eight policemen were allegedly assaulted by a bar owner and his employees during a raid that took place as part of a “cleaning drive” in Hauz Khason July 21, police said, adding they had arrested 10 persons, including the owner, in connection with the case.
Over the past few daysDelhi Police have been conducting raids in Hauz Khas village to take action against illegal bars in the area.
Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said, “We have started conducting a drive to clean up the area. There are many illegal bars and restaurants here, which attract a rowdy crowd. This place used to be one of the most famous and upmarket areas, but the environment has completely changed. We are trying to turn it into what it used to be back in the day,” he said, adding that police have held meetings with residents’ welfare associations in the area and they feel the same.
During one of the recent raids, a sub-inspector, requesting anonymity, said police received input regarding illegal discotheques and tobacco hookah bars that play loud music being run in various bars in Hauz Khas Village. Based on the input, a team raided a building where three bars - Down Town, Red Frog and Barsoom Frat House - were operating on the first, second and third floor, respectively. When the officials entered Down Town around 1am, they found 20-30 persons who drinking and smoking hookahs. They said a man introduced himself to them as Ravinder Sharma, the owner of the establishment.
Officials said that they asked him for relevant licences, but he got angry and started shouting at them. He and his associates allegedly manhandled the policemen and started pushing them out of the bar.
One of the officers, in his complaint, said that employees of the bar attacked the policemen with rods, steel pipes and sticks. He alleged that the men also threw furniture such as tables, chairs and bottles at the policemen, who were injured in the scuffle.
A senior police officer said that a case under sections 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
Police said that the raids will continue in the area and legal action will be taken.
Meanwhile,Satinder Sarna, president of Hauz Khas Village Traders Association said the Delhi Police were handling the toughest part of maintaining law and order and were doing a great job and the clientele was improving by the day. “We are part of an evolving metro. Hauz Khas village is starting a new phase. Laws are changing towards better economic growth. Several years ago, there used to be 40 restaurants in Hauz Khas village, when Delhi had less than a thousand bars. All major restaurant owners have used Hauz Khas village as a stepping stone and they have now moved to bigger places, where government permissions are easier. Hauz Khas village has also started opening up again with a few outlets. It’s almost a fresh start. There are new set of rules . All departments are helping,” he said.
Centre simplifies ownership of property process for unauthorised colonies
Days after the Centre excluded 'Will' as a mandatory document to get ownership of property in unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme, residents of these colonies that fall under the 'O zone' according to the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 have urged the government to expedite the mechanism to process their applications.
MCD to talk to NHAI for linking RFID and Fastag toll systems
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has restarted work on the integration of infrastructure of the civic body's RFID toll collection system with the national Fastag toll fees programme. A senior municipal official said a joint meeting has been called with the National Highways Authority of India next week to chalk out the timeline for the project. Delhi has 124 border entry points where toll tax is collected by the MCD.
Delhi LG vs AAP govt: Excise revenue latest flashpoint
New Delhi: Two days after recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, the lieutenant governor's office on Sunday accused the AAP dispensation of allegedly misrepresenting excise revenues in a move that is expected to further escalate the ongoing tussle between Raj Niwas and the state government. No reaction was immediately available from the AAP government.
Nuh police books eight people for illegal mining
Gurugram: Nuh police on Sunday booked eight people for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Silkhon village, Tauru. A case has been registered against the perpetrators for illegally mining stone, police said. Following the case registered by mining officials, police acted against suspects, officials said. A case under sections 379, 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 21(4)A of the Mining act 1957 was registered at Tauru police station on Sunday, police informed.
Delhi: DDC to host EV forum on August 10
The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the think tank of the Delhi government, is going to host the fourth Delhi Electric Vehicles Forum on August 10 at NDMC convention centre to celebrate two years of the successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy.
