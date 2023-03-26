Crane overturns on auto-rickshaw in Delhi; One injured

A crane being used at a construction site of Delhi-Dehradun Highway toppled and fell on an auto-rickshaw, injuring the 40-year-old driver of the three-wheeler on Sunday, police said. A crane falls and damages an auto-rickshaw at a construction site in Delhi.(ANI)

The injured, Manoj, was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment and his condition is stable, they said.

Also read: At 31.5%, HP road accident rate higher than national average of 29%: Traffic police data

Police said officials at New Usmanpur police station received information about the incident at 4th Pushta around 7.30 pm.

The auto-rickshaw driver was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. There is simple abrasion on his left arm and his condition is stated to be stable, a senior police official said.

The damaged three-wheeler was removed from the spot later and traffic was normalised, he added.

A case is being registered and action will be taken in accordance with law, police said.