Delhi: 3 held, minor detained for kidnap and gang-rape of 13 year old girl
A 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 24, was allegedly repeatedly raped and sexually abused over the course of several days at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh before being rescued on May 2, police said on Wednesday, after arresting three persons and detaining a minor in connection with the case.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said a case on charges of kidnapping was registered on April 25, based on the parents’ complaint. She was rescued on May 2 after a woman, who saw her at Saket Metro station and recognised her from the ‘missing girl’ poster, informed the police. Police reached the spot and rescued the girl; however, the caller refused to join investigation.
Jaiker said on May 1, a day before the girl was found, they had arrested three men identified as Mohit (20), Akash (19) and Shahrukh (20) and apprehended a minor after receiving a tip-off from one of their informants that they had allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl, before abandoning her in Tigri, south Delhi. Police said the informants also confirmed that the girl they had allegedly abused was the missing 13-year-old girl.
When the police confronted them with this information, the accused allegedly admitted to the crime. They allegedly told police that on the day she went missing (April 24), the girl had left home to go to the market nearby to purchase vegetables around 5pm. “She took an auto to Shani Bazaar which was about 2km from her house. The auto was being driven by Shahrukh. Instead of dropping her at Shani Bazaar, he called his two friends, the minor boy and Akash, and they took her to Okhla, where they gave her a spiked drink and raped her,” Jaiker said.
Police said the accused then brought her to Tigri’s slum colony where one Salman Chessy and another four boys gang-raped her. “The next morning, on April 25, Chessy and the four boys took her to Kosi Kalan in Mathura where they kept her for a day and brought her back to Tigri on April 26, where they kept her till April 30,” the DCP said.
According to police, the minor girl somehow managed to free herself and reached the Saket Metro station on May 2, where a woman recognised her and informed the police.
Police said that a case under Indian Penal Code sections of rape, gang-rape and kidnapping, among others, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the four persons in custody and searches are on to nab the others.
HC verdict today on Delhi doorstep ration delivery scheme
New Delhi: The Delhi high court will pronounce on Thursday its judgment on a petition by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, an organisation of the fixed price shop (FPS) owners in Delhi, that challenged the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the state government. The plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh demanded that the doorstep ration delivery scheme should be declared ultra vires (beyond one's legal power or authority).
Maratha groups seek inclusion in OBC category
Mumbai: After the Supreme Court last year struck down reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community, certain groups have approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes seeking that they be included in the Other Backward Class category. Vinayak Mete, who is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the legislative council confirmed that he had made the application to the Commission.
Delhi weather: Isolated rain in parts, temperature slide further
New Delhi: Continuing its downward slide, mercury dipped by one-three degrees in most parts of the Capital on Wednesday, owing to partially cloudy skies and easterly winds during the day. The easterly winds are expected to transition to dry westerly winds by Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a rise in mercury to 42-44C on Thursday and 43-45C on Friday. However, rain is expected to hit Delhi on Saturday, providing some relief once again.
‘Spurt in crime’: Dr Navjot Kaur wants Kunwar Vijay as state home minister
Alleging that law and order situation was deteriorating in the state, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Wednesday said the Bhagwant Mann government should appoint former inspector general of police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who is now an AAP MLA from the Amritsar North constituency, as the state home minister. An case was registered on his intervention, claimed, Kunwar Vijay.
Delhi govt to prepare layout plans for 25 industrial clusters
New Delhi: The Delhi government will appoint a consultant to prepare of layout plans of 25 industrial clusters in non-conforming areas (mainly villages) in the Capital, including Mundka where 27 people died in a fire in a commercial building last week, senior Delhi government officials said on Wednesday.
