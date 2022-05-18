Delhi: 3 held, minor detained for kidnap and gang-rape of 13 year old girl

A 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 24, was allegedly repeatedly raped and sexually abused over the course of several days at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh before being rescued on May 2, police said on Wednesday, after arresting three persons and detaining a minor in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said a case on charges of kidnapping was registered on April 25, based on the parents’ complaint. She was rescued on May 2 after a woman, who saw her at Saket Metro station and recognised her from the ‘missing girl’ poster, informed the police. Police reached the spot and rescued the girl; however, the caller refused to join investigation.

Jaiker said on May 1, a day before the girl was found, they had arrested three men identified as Mohit (20), Akash (19) and Shahrukh (20) and apprehended a minor after receiving a tip-off from one of their informants that they had allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl, before abandoning her in Tigri, south Delhi. Police said the informants also confirmed that the girl they had allegedly abused was the missing 13-year-old girl.

When the police confronted them with this information, the accused allegedly admitted to the crime. They allegedly told police that on the day she went missing (April 24), the girl had left home to go to the market nearby to purchase vegetables around 5pm. “She took an auto to Shani Bazaar which was about 2km from her house. The auto was being driven by Shahrukh. Instead of dropping her at Shani Bazaar, he called his two friends, the minor boy and Akash, and they took her to Okhla, where they gave her a spiked drink and raped her,” Jaiker said.

Police said the accused then brought her to Tigri’s slum colony where one Salman Chessy and another four boys gang-raped her. “The next morning, on April 25, Chessy and the four boys took her to Kosi Kalan in Mathura where they kept her for a day and brought her back to Tigri on April 26, where they kept her till April 30,” the DCP said.

According to police, the minor girl somehow managed to free herself and reached the Saket Metro station on May 2, where a woman recognised her and informed the police.

Police said that a case under Indian Penal Code sections of rape, gang-rape and kidnapping, among others, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the four persons in custody and searches are on to nab the others.