Delhi BJP: Rename roads named after Mughal kings
New Delhi: After asking the Delhi government to rename 40 villages, BJP’s state unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to rename six roads named after Mughal rulers in the Lutyens’ Delhi area, including Akbar Road and Tughlaq Road, claiming that these are “symbols of slavery”.
In a letter dated May 10 to NDMC chairman Dharmendra, Gupta has suggested that Tughlaq Road be renamed Guru Gobind Singh Marg and Akbar Road be named after Maharana Pratap. The letter has been marked to Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Keriwal, NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay and other NDMC members. NDMC officials said they are “looking into the request”.
When asked why the BJP is raising the issue now, Gupta said, “As we are celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, there should be no symbol of slavery in the city. We should remember people who have sacrificed for the country and contributed to its growth. It is not about Hindu-Muslim, it is about ideology. Are Aurangzeb, Tughlaq and Babar our role models?”
The Delhi BJP chief has also suggested that Shahjahan Road be named after the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on December 8 last year. Babar Lane and Humayun Road, Gupta said, should be renamed as Khudiram Bose Lane and Maharishi Balmiki Road respectively.
The BJP has demanded that Aurangzeb Lane, just like Aurangzeb Road, be named after former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
In 2015, then East Delhi MP Maheish Giri wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to rename Aurangzeb Road after Kalam. Within a few months, the NDMC approved the proposal to rename the road.
NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, who is a former Delhi BJP chief, said, “We have received the letter from Delhi BJP and we will look into their request. There is a proper procedure in place to change the name of a roads, street etc. It will be followed. But in my personal opinion, roads shouldn’t be named after those who tried to destroy our country’s culture and values.”
Delhi government officials did not respond to requests seeking comment.
Last month, Gupta wrote to Delhi CM asking him to rename 40 villages, claiming that the names are symbols of “slavery”.
-
Delhi: CBI arrests senior Tihar officer for inmate’s murder in prison
New Delhi: A deputy superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar inside the jail last year, prison officers aware of the development said on Tuesday. Narendra Meena, who was posted in jail number 3, was named in an FIR in the case that was registered at the Hari Nagar police station.
-
15 more involved in Jahangirpuri clashes identified
At least 15 more people involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 have been identified by the Delhi Police but they are evading arrest, senior police officers privy to the investigation by the crime branch team said on Tuesday. They said non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against the alleged absconding accused and efforts are on to apprehend them at the earliest.
-
Delhi plans survey to find reasons for low Covid booster shot turnout
Taking note of the low turnout for Covid-19 booster shots in the national capital, senior officials from Delhi health department said they will conduct a detailed survey to explore the reasons for the depleted numbers at vaccination centres for the third dose and undertake necessary remedial steps. Delhi government data shows that the city has administered a total of 907,000 booster doses since the government started the drive in January this year.
-
Jail birds to sing spiritual tracks at state-level contest
“I teach around 20 inmates for two hours every day. Some of them are already talented musicians. We have shortlisted some abhangs,” said Khandalkar. The aim is to bring a change in the prisoners' lives, enlighten them, and inspire them to become better versions of themselves. “A sense of self-realisation can be seen among the inmates. They are trying to be happy,” said Khandalkar.
-
IMD pushes heatwave alert in Delhi to Friday
New Delhi: Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal cooled temperatures in the capital with moist easterly and south-easterly winds, and delayed a heatwave across northern India that was expected from Tuesday. A heatwave is now likely on Friday, when the maximum temperature could rise to around 42C at Safdarjung and over 44C in some parts of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. Delhi saw a low of 28C, three notches above normal.
