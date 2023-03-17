Delhi budget session begins on stormy note; 3 BJP MLAs marshalled out

The Budget session of the Delhi assembly began on a stormy note as Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address to the House on Friday. Delhi LG VK Saxena, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel arrive at the Delhi assembly on the first day of the Budget Session.(PTI)

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, while the ruling AAP legislators protested against the saffron party as Saxena began his address.

Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to order marshalling out three BJP MLAs Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai and OP Sharma to bring order to the House. The L-G's address then commenced again, news agency PTI reported.

