Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Delhi continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air; minimum temperature climbs to 10.4°C

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 11:07 am IST

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to linger between 9°C and 11°C over the next few days

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a clear, sunny start on Saturday, but stagnant winds kept the city’s air quality locked in the “very poor” range. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 10.4°C — just 0.1°C above normal, yet 2.3°C higher than the previous day, marking a sharp rise after a cold spell.

By 10 am, the 24-hour rolling average AQI for Delhi was 329, categorised as “very poor,” down from the 24-hour average AQI of 369 on Friday evening. (PTI)
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to linger between 9°C and 11°C over the next few days.

By 10 am, the 24-hour rolling average air quality index (AQI) for Delhi was 329, categorised as “very poor,” down from the 24-hour average AQI of 369 on Friday evening.

Delhi’s AQI remained above 300 for the 23rd consecutive day on Thursday, the second-longest spell of ‘very poor’ or worse air days since 2019, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The capital’s restrictions under Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been removed, allowing activities like non-essential construction, demolition and certain vehicular categories, including vehicles below BS-IV category.

Residents have, though, been advised to reduce outdoor activity, especially in the early morning and late-evening hours. The Delhi government also on Friday instructed all schools and other educational institutions to resume physical classes, which were mandatorily on hybrid mode till now.

AI Summary AI Summary

New Delhi experienced a sunny Saturday, yet air quality remained "very poor" with an AQI of 329. The minimum temperature rose to 10.4°C, slightly above normal, and is expected to stay between 9°C and 11°C in the coming days. Restrictions under Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan have been lifted, allowing resumed physical classes in schools.