Delhi continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air; minimum temperature climbs to 10.4°C
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to linger between 9°C and 11°C over the next few days
New Delhi: The national capital recorded a clear, sunny start on Saturday, but stagnant winds kept the city’s air quality locked in the “very poor” range. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 10.4°C — just 0.1°C above normal, yet 2.3°C higher than the previous day, marking a sharp rise after a cold spell.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to linger between 9°C and 11°C over the next few days.
By 10 am, the 24-hour rolling average air quality index (AQI) for Delhi was 329, categorised as “very poor,” down from the 24-hour average AQI of 369 on Friday evening.
Delhi’s AQI remained above 300 for the 23rd consecutive day on Thursday, the second-longest spell of ‘very poor’ or worse air days since 2019, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The capital’s restrictions under Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been removed, allowing activities like non-essential construction, demolition and certain vehicular categories, including vehicles below BS-IV category.
Residents have, though, been advised to reduce outdoor activity, especially in the early morning and late-evening hours. The Delhi government also on Friday instructed all schools and other educational institutions to resume physical classes, which were mandatorily on hybrid mode till now.
