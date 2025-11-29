Delhi continues to breathe ‘very poor’ air; minimum temperature climbs to 10.4°C

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a clear, sunny start on Saturday, but stagnant winds kept the city’s air quality locked in the “very poor” range. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 10.4°C — just 0.1°C above normal, yet 2.3°C higher than the previous day, marking a sharp rise after a cold spell. By 10 am, the 24-hour rolling average AQI for Delhi was 329, categorised as “very poor,” down from the 24-hour average AQI of 369 on Friday evening. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to linger between 9°C and 11°C over the next few days.

Delhi’s AQI remained above 300 for the 23rd consecutive day on Thursday, the second-longest spell of ‘very poor’ or worse air days since 2019, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The capital’s restrictions under Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been removed, allowing activities like non-essential construction, demolition and certain vehicular categories, including vehicles below BS-IV category.

Residents have, though, been advised to reduce outdoor activity, especially in the early morning and late-evening hours. The Delhi government also on Friday instructed all schools and other educational institutions to resume physical classes, which were mandatorily on hybrid mode till now.