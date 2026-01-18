Delhi: DPCC files affidavit in NGT on rising waste mounds

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has filed an affidavit in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding an order issued by the NGTon October 16, 2025, after the tribunal took suo motu cognisance of a HT report from November 2024 on fresh waste mound emerging in Bawana and Singhola. DPCC also noted that a new Waste to Energy (WTE) plant of 3000 tonnes per day capacity is proposed at Narela-Bawana. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

“After efforts lasting more than five years, some progress can be seen at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur but the emergence of new waste mounds is a major cause of concern and points to a larger problem of systemic inadequacy in the management of waste production,” the affidavit read.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in March last year, had informed NGT that the waste mountain at Singhola was expected to be fully cleared by August 2025, while the Bawana landfill, an engineered sanitary landfill (E-SLF), would eventually be converted into a green space with vegetation.

In its affidavit dated January 14, DPCC confirmed that the E-SLF in the integrated municipal solid waste management facility at Bawana currently holds full regulatory approvals.

DPCC, in their submission, said, “....with regard to the Singhola site,....MCD has informed that in May 2025, the entire quantity of stacked silt was removed. Subsequently, since July 2025, the site has resumed silt deposition....”

DPCC also noted that a new Waste to Energy (WTE) plant of 3000 tonnes per day capacity is proposed at Narela-Bawana for which environmental clearance has already been granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) on June 18, 2025. The WTE is expected to be completed by December 2027.