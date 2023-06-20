Delhi excise policy case: HC seeks ED’s response to businessman’s default bail plea

The Delhi high court has sought Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s response to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall’s default bail plea citing an incomplete investigation in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. Justice Tara Vista Ganju on Monday listed the matter for hearing next on June 28 after issuing a notice to the agency. The matter will be heard next on June 28. (Shutterstock)

Trial courts have refused Dhall bail in both Central Bureau of Investigation and ED cases in the matter. Special judge MK Nagpal denied Dhall’s bail calling allegations against him serious.

ED arrested Dhall on March 1 over money laundering charges. In April, the CBI took him into custody allegedly for conspiracy and involvement in the formation of policy and facilitating kickbacks to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. It claimed to have found documents related to the policy that allegedly showed Dhall’s involvement in the commission of the offences in the CBI case.

The CBI said Dhall joined the investigation and also provided some information and documents during the initial probe. It added he has since failed to give any satisfactory explanation on the oral and other documentary evidence that surfaced showing his alleged involvement in the conspiracy. The CBI maintained he was not entitled to bail.