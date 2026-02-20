Delhi expands Atal Canteen initiative; 25 new facilities launched, says CM

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena inaugurated 25 new Atal Canteens in the Capital on Thursday, taking the total number of canteens in the city to 71. LG VK Saxena and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate the Atal Canteen at Geeta Colony in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The facilities were digitally launched from Nursery Basti in Krishna Nagar.

Addressing the gathering, the LG said that the launch marked an important milestone for Delhi. “The scheme has been particularly helpful for economically weaker sections, migrant workers, students who have come to Delhi for education, rickshaw pullers, sanitation workers, domestic helpers and daily wage labourers,” Saxena said.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta said the canteens were dedicated to those who work hard every day to support their families. “The scheme goes beyond merely serving meals; it instils a sense of dignity, security and inclusion among the poor, labourers, street vendors, construction workers and rickshaw pullers,” she said.

The chief minister added that the Delhi government aims to increase the number of Atal Canteens in the city to 100, ensuring that more people benefit from the scheme.

She also proposed the creation of an Atal Canteen corpus fund to encourage public participation, enabling individuals and organisations to sponsor meals on special occasions.

Delhi’s urban development minister Ashish Sood said that a total of 1,458,301 people had availed themselves of nutritious meals at ₹5 within 57 days of the scheme launch on December 25, 2025.

Sood announced that 25 additional canteens will soon be launched in Delhi, which will benefit over 50,000 needy individuals every day.

The programme was attended by Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra.