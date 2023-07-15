Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro lifts speed restrictions as Yamuna water level falls

Delhi Metro lifts speed restrictions as Yamuna water level falls

ByKanishka Singharia
Jul 15, 2023 11:36 AM IST

In a relief for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the removal of speed restrictions for metro trains crossing the bridges over the Yamuna. DMRC took to Twitter to inform the public that all trains are now running at normal speed.

A road near ISBT after the swollen Yamuna river flooded low-lying areas across NCR. (Photo: PTI)(HT_PRINT)
"Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now," tweeted DMRC.

Previously, in response to the rising water levels in the Yamuna, DMRC had imposed speed restrictions on metro crossing the bridges over the river. However, with the water levels receding the speed restrictions have been lifted.

The Yamuna, which recently breached a 45-year record, has seen a gradual decline in its water level. Today, it stands at 207.53 meters, a decrease from its peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week. Despite the improvement, certain areas in Delhi are still grappling with flooding, prompting the deployment of the Army and the national disaster response force (NDRF) to assist with relief efforts.

Moderate rain likely today

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius on Saturday with moderate rain expected during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for rains in the national capital, which is facing unprecedented flooding. The rains could lead to a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days now.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
Edit Profile
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
