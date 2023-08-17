Delhi Police adopts blockchain tech to record chain of custody of evidence

The e-forensic application of the Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) and the Delhi Police will now use blockchain technology to create an unchangeable and transparent record of the chain of custody for evidence, making DFSL the first institution of its kind in the country to use this technology, lieutenant governor VK Saxena announced on Thursday. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena announced the launch of the technology in a function at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The Delhi Police has already trained at least 1,500 personnel to operate this new technology, and more than 3,000 forensic samples are being processed and analysed using it, according to officers familiar with the matter.

Blockchain technology is a system of storing and transferring information in a chain of blocks, with each block containing data, such as, in this case, forensic records, case records, images or logs. All the information is encrypted with cryptography, which prevents fraud and hacking. The data is decentralised because it is not stored in one place but on many computers, making it harder to tamper with the information.

Due to these reasons, blockchain technology is considered secure and transparent.

“With DFSL’s e-forensic app using blockchain, the technology has now become a part of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), which was created to enable the seamless transfer of data and information among the police, forensics, prosecution, court and prison, in Delhi,” said a senior Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named.

The criminal justice system has several steps, the first of which is a crime being reported. The next step is police registering a case and visiting the crime scene. Then, the forensic team visits and collects evidence and samples from the scene and deposits them at the maal khana. The next step is assigning a QR code to the sample. After that, a messenger takes custody of the evidence and brings it to a lab. Next, a scientist takes charge of the evidence and prepares the forensic report. The report is then submitted to the police.

Each of the above steps would form a “block” in the “chain,” each with its unique code identifying it and linking it to each other, thus showing the history and order of the data. The first block would contain the initial report of the crime, the next block the details of the first information report, investigating officer, the jurisdiction of the police station, and the block after that the forensic team’s visit to the crime scene, and so on.

Each time evidence changes hands, a new block can be added to the blockchain, documenting who had custody and when.

The information would be uploaded on the blockchain through computers or mobile phones.

Previously, in each of these steps, information was logged into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), a database and portal linked to ICJS. But now, ICJS has been linked to the e-forensic app, and the blockchain system differs from CCTNS in one fundamental way -- it will ensure anonymity and confidentiality because the investigating officers of a case would not be aware of the details of the forensic evidence until they get the final report. Forensic experts would not know the facts of the case whose evidence they are examining.

“Previously, a police officer would examine a crime scene, and, for example, find a blood spatter, and ask forensic experts to link it to a gun or a fingerprint found at another location. But now, with the introduction of blockchain technology, the details of the first information report or the investigating officer of the case can never be disclosed to the forensic experts without breaking the database of the QR code. Even the forensic expert will not be able to access the details of the accused or victim,” said the senior police officer cited anonymously above.

“Blockchain technology will bring transparency, accountability, trust, security, increased efficiency and automation in the criminal-judicial system. It will help automate the entire forensic workflow starting from the police to the FSL, and the data entered by the investigating officer at the police station level to FSL without disclosing the details such as FIR or name of parties will ensure confidentiality,” said LG Saxena, at an event announcing the launch of the technology at Raj Niwas.

The LG underlined the importance of transparent, tamper-free and speedy disposal of cases submitted to DFSL by the Delhi Police during criminal investigation and subsequent judicial trials. “By using this technology, better intra-departmental coordination can be established, and so it will help the common people attain justice and bring huge relief to them. The probationer IAS officers must learn to use the technology to ensure a better and faster delivery system,” the LG said.

Since different law enforcement agencies and forensic labs often need to share data securely, blockchain can facilitate the encrypted and controlled information sharing while maintaining an auditable record of who accessed the data.

Officials said that the Delhi Police had provided QR code scanners and printers to 225 police stations in the Capital. The senior police officer quoted above added that blockchain technology can also help investigate crimes such as murder, rape, fraud, and financial crimes.

The event was attended by the chief secretary, Naresh Kumar, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora, and several senior officers, including 14 probationary IAS officers of the AGMUT cadre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON