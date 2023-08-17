Career criminals behind snatching in Delhi’s Saket arrested

Nearly a week after a 24-year-old woman was pulled out of a moving auto-rickshaw by two men on a bike who tried to snatch her phone in Saket in south Delhi, the two suspects have been arrested, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. The two main suspects in custody. (HT Photo)

Moreover, officers said 13 other cases of snatching and theft were solved with their arrests.

Police added the stolen iPhone was recovered from another suspect, who purchased it for ₹6,000, who too was arrested. The woman suffered a fractured nose and other injuries during the incident last Friday, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the two suspects held for the snatching — identified as Aman Singh, 22, and Sat Narayan, 23 — were jailed in the past for a litany of street crimes such as snatching and theft. While Singh was released in June this year, Narayan was released sometime in 2021.

“The arrests of the suspects led to the recovery of six stolen mobile phones, seven stolen motorcycles and a country-made pistol which they allegedly carried around during the crimes,” said the DCP.

The victim, Yuvika Chowdhary, a teacher at a school in Saket, was pulled out of the auto-rickshaw by the two motorcycle-borne men who snatched her iPhone while she was returning from school in the afternoon of August 11. A complaint was later registered at Saket police station on Monday and an investigation was launched.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage near the crime spot and spotted two suspects on a bike with their faces covered. The DCP said that the investigators then tracked the route used by the suspects on the CCTV cameras — a 6-km stretch between Govindpuri and Sangam Vihar — and identified the registration number of the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle was found to be stolen from Govindpuri,” DCP Chowdhary said.

She added that investigators tracked down the suspects to Sangam Vihar and Tughlaqabad village with the help of their informer network.

Raids were subsequently conducted and the two suspects were held on Tuesday.

However, the stolen device was yet to be recovered when the two suspects were nabbed, police said. When they were questioned, the suspects revealed that they sold the phone to Vichitra Puri, 26, a “bad character”, officers added. A “bad character” is an official term used by the police for someone with several criminal cases.

Police said that Singh and Narayan told them that they purchased drugs with the proceeds of the crime.

Meanwhile, when they tried to trace Puri, police found that the officers in the southeast Delhi district had nabbed him as part of preventive arrests ahead of the Independence Day. After he was released on Wednesday, police arrested Puri and recovered the stolen phone, the DCP said.

DCP Chowdhary added that 13 more cases of snatching, theft, and those under the Arms Act have been solved with their arrest.