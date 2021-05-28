Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt to give 5 lakh to families of those who died due to lack of oxygen
delhi news

Delhi govt to give 5 lakh to families of those who died due to lack of oxygen

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has formed a committee of six doctors to prepare the framework of the compensation.
ANI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:05 AM IST

The Delhi government will give compensation amount of up to 5 lakh to families of those Covid-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen.

This amount will be an add-on to the already-announced 50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to Covid-19 infection.

It will have the right to examine any documents related to oxygen supply, stock, and storage from the hospital concerned.

This committee will send its report to the Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi, on a weekly basis.

