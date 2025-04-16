Delhi HC closes plea as AUD withdrawsstudent suspensions

The Delhi high court on Tuesday closed a petition filed by three Ambedkar University students challenging their suspension, after the varsity agreed to revoke the ban, admitting that the decision was taken without issuing show cause notice to the students. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The order of suspension was related to posting details of an alleged ragging-linked suicide attempt by a first-year student on social media. The suspension stemmed from students posting details on social media about an alleged suicide attempt by a first-year student, reportedly linked to ragging. The three — Anan Bijo, Nadia, and Harsh Choudhary — were suspended on March 5 for a year for allegedly distorting facts, circulating misleading information, and naming individuals. They were also barred from campus and warned of rustication for further violations. The students challenged the action in the high court.

A bench of justice Vikas Mahajan disposed of the plea after the university’s counsel, Rupal Mohinder, said the varsity was willing to review the case and allow the students to attend classes pending a fresh inquiry. The university also admitted that the students had not been issued a show cause notice prior to the disciplinary action.

Mohinder said the varsity however wanted the students to submit a written undertaking promising not to participate in any protest or demonstration related to the incident, especially after they attended a commemorative event for Ambedkar Jayanti on campus on Monday.

Justice Mahajan, while disposing of the case, directed the students not to take part in protests or demonstrations related to the issue and cautioned them to maintain discipline.

Following the initial suspension, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had staged protests in April, which led to five more students being suspended for allegedly obstructing university officials during the demonstrations.

The high court had on April 1 issued notice to the university after hearing the students’ petition.

In their plea, the students claimed the suspension violated the principles of natural justice, as no show cause notice was issued, no inquiry was conducted, and no opportunity for a personal hearing was given. They also argued that the action violated the Dr BR Ambedkar Vishwavidyalaya Act and was aimed at silencing dissent and covering up administrative lapses.