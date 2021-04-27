Delhi HC declines to entertain fresh PIL seeking supervision of sale of Covid-19 drugs

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the AAP government to oversee the sale of oxygen concentrators and medicines required for Covid-19 patients, saying another bench was already dealing with some of the issues raised in the petition.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the petitioner, a lawyer, to move an application for intervention before the other bench and disposed of his plea which had sought that helplines should be functional round the clock and guidelines for managing dead bodies of Covid-19 patients be followed at crematoriums.

Kush Sharma, in his petition, had also sought setting up of CCTV cameras in hospitals for supervision of the care and medical attention being provided to coronavirus patients.

In his petition, filed through advocate Asiya Khan, Sharma had sought directions to the Delhi government "to oversee and ensure maintenance of records of sale and distribution of Covid-19 management drugs and equipment".

It had also sought a direction to the government to ensure medicines and equipment "are not sold at prices higher than the maximum retail price and that there is no diversion into the hands of persons other than licensed dealers and distributors".

Sharma claimed there was hoarding and black marketing of life saving drugs required by Covid-19 patients happening in the city.