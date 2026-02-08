Delhi: In Janakpuri aftermath, govt tightens safeguards

Proper and adequate warning signage, reflector lights, blinkers, strong, continuous and conspicuous barricading were among the government’s eight-point directive issued on Saturday, in the aftermath of the Janakpuri pit death. Chief minister Rekha Gupta stressed that any violation, laxity or non-compliance with these instructions will be viewed seriously.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta stressed that any violation, laxity or non-compliance with these instructions will be viewed seriously and that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against responsible officers and agencies in case of a repeat of such an incident. She directed all departments to submit a report on all dug-up and excavation sites within three days.

An official with the government, not wishing to be named, said, “In a time-bound move, all departments and organisations have been ordered to carry out an immediate review of all ongoing and recently undertaken excavation and digging works within Delhi. A consolidated report detailing the locations of such sites, safety measures in place and corrective steps taken wherever deficiencies are noticed must be submitted to the Chief Secretary’s office within three days.”

Following the CM’s directions, the chief secretary issued a memorandum detailing an eight-point safety framework to be followed without exception at all construction, repair and maintenance works involving digging or excavation of roads, footpaths and underground utilities across the city.

Officials said that the directive applies to all departments and agencies under the administrative control of the Delhi government, and also covers Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), power distribution companies (discoms) and all other executing agencies and contractors.

As per the eight-point directive, all work sites must display proper and adequate warning signage prominently and sufficiently in advance of all approaches. Reflector lights, blinkers and luminous tapes are to be mandatorily installed around excavated areas and barricades, especially during night hours and in low-visibility conditions.

CM Gupta has also ordered that strong, continuous and clearly visible barricading be ensured around the entire work site by all departments to prevent accidental access by pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

The directive fixes clear responsibility for compliance on both the field officers and the executing agencies or contractors concerned.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Legislative Group Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha on Saturday wrote to CM Gupta, demanding immediate grant of compensation and a government job for a dependent of the family of the young biker. He also called for stringent action against responsible officials.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav demanded that Lt. Governor VK Saxena should order an inquiry by a retired judge of the Delhi High Court into the accident.