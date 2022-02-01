Delhi L-G Anil Baijal reviews law and order scheme

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, on Monday held a virtual meeting with additional chief secretary (home), Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana and other senior officers to review the status of the implementation of the separation of investigation of crimes from law and order duties at police stations level.

The separation of law and order duties from investigation in all the 200-plus police stations of Delhi was implemented and operationalised last year, after the completion of the three-year-long pilot project in 30 police stations. The objective was to decrease the burden of cases on each investigating officer, said a police officer.

“It was noted during the last four months of the implementation of the reform the availability of manpower and other resources for investigation of crimes has increased resulting in a more efficient setup,” Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

