Delhi man stabbed multiple times over 1500, dies

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a man from his neighbourhood over a dispute regarding ₹1,500 of prior dues in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday. A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a man from his neighbourhood over a dispute regarding ₹ 1,500 of prior dues in west Delhi(File photo)

The body of the victim Vinod, alias Vinnu, was recovered from his house in Madipur JJ cluster on December 22. It had multiple stab wounds, police said. Police has taken the accused into its custody, they said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to police, it was found during investigation that Vinod had an altercation with one Mohammad Abdulla, who works as an electrician and lived nearby.

ALSO READ| 14 trains delayed due to low visibility amid dense fog in Delhi-NCR

Police started looking for Abdulla and nabbed him on December 25 from the area, an official said.

A day before the incident, Vinod and Abdulla had an argument regarding ₹1,500 of previous dues, police said.

According to police, Vinod had gone to Abdulla's house but he did not find him there. It made him angry and he shouted at Abdulla's family members.

"Abdulla came to know about Vinod's misbehaviour with his family members. Next day, he went to Vinod's place and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him dead on the spot," an officer said.

Vinod lived with his elder brother in the house, police said.