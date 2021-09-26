Delhi: Man strangles wife to death in Model Town

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly strangulating his wife, a yoga trainer, whom he suspected was in a relationship with another man.

Police said the woman, identified as Ravneet Kaur (40), a resident of Model Town 3, was rushed to a private hospital by her daughter and parents-in-law around 5.30am on Tuesday, where she was declared brought dead.

The post-mortem report, which arrived on Saturday, confirmed she was strangulated and that there were no external injury marks.

Police said since Kaur was a yoga trainer and used to go to the gym twice a day, her husband Paramjeet Singh suspected her of having an affair with someone at the gym. He had been keeping a watch on her for quite a few days. On Tuesday, Kaur, who was on a call with someone, did not respond to Singh when he was talking to her. In a fit of rage, Singh strangulated her till she died.

Police said the couple was married for over 20 years. While their elder daughter was in Pune, their younger daughter and Singh’s parents were at home but in different rooms when the incident took place.

Singh runs a car accessories shop in Kashmiri Gate, said police.