Delhi: MCD suspends 2 engineers after Alipur wall collapse, orders inquiry
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended two engineers pending inquiry after the wall collapse incident in Outer Delhi’s Alipur that claimed five lives on Friday, said an MCD statement issued on Saturday.
Five people were killed and nine others were injured after a portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village near Alipur on Friday afternoon, police said. All the dead and injured persons were daily wagers who were working at the construction site. Two of them are critically injured.
The civic body has initiated an inquiry into the matter to investigate the lapses on the part of the officials in the area.
“Taking serious cognizance of unfortunate incident of wall collapse at Bakoli village, concerned junior engineer and assistant engineer were placed under suspension, pending inquiry into the incident, as per the orders of Commissioner MCD Gyanesh Bharti,” said the MCD statement.
In the preliminary incident report about the wall collapse, the municipal corporation has claimed the wall was being constructed on a private agricultural land in Bakoli village which is a rural village. “Sub divisional magistrate had also issued a restraint order against the construction. MCD had carried out demolition action at the construction site on April 22, 2022 and wrote letter after demolition to concerned police station to keep a watch and not let construction happen again. On 13th July during field visit by the areas junior engineer, construction activities were found and after booking the property he had issued notice to the owner in this regard,” the preliminary report said.
The civic body has, so far, been unable to provide answers on the continued illegal construction at the site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy. Around 150 daily wagers were working at the construction site when the 100-feet-long and 15-feet-high wall collapsed around 12.30 pm on Friday and fell on nearly 20 labourers who were digging a foundation adjacent to it. Some of them were rescued immediately by other labourers and they escaped unhurt, but 14 others suffered injuries, the police said.
