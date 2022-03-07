Delhi on a canvas: Young artists get high on creative rerun

Delhi is breathing afresh, although from still behind the masks, but not amid any Covid-19 restrictions. The city is springing back to life as the smell of fresh paint, from walls adorning new graffiti, tingles the nostrils and most public places reopen, to give a chance to Delhiites to mingle. And capturing all these recent developments in their creative pursuits, are some young artists who can be spotted out and about in the city, seizing the daily humdrum of dilli.

Happy to step out and bring Delhi’s form and feel to his sketchbooks, Shivam Pandey, a graduate of College of Art says, “I did a lot of sketches near Mandi House recently, since that’s where my college was. I sketch what I see on the spot, in a creative way, and that’s how people began to notice my art on social media too.” He started sketching about three years back, and confesses, “I love sketching Delhi’s monuments like Jantar Mantar. Now that Delhi is open again, I want to head to the iconic places like Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple and Lodhi Garden. The National Crafts Museum is another one of my favourite places, where I can paint in peace; it has a quaint vibe.”

Monali Haldipur’s rendition of the MEA building in Delhi.

If it’s a Sunday, then Delhi-based artist Monali Haldipur is sure to be spotted somewhere in the city, with her sketchbook. “I head to different places along with art group Urban Sketchers,” says Haldipur, adding, “Sketching is a fascinating journey of capturing my excitement, inspiration from the things and stories in and around my life. It makes me fully alive in that moment.”

Excited that the city’s unlock is allowing her to be at more places to paint, she adds, “Delhi has a treasure trove of architectural heritage. I enjoy sketching the historical monuments, which gloriously stand as a testimony to Delhi’s rich historical past. Besides the popular sites, it’s also an adventure to explore the narrow lanes of old Delhi, and discover its hidden gems. Come Spring, and Delhi smiles in flowers! So around this time, Delhi’s numerous parks also become a great treat for Nature lovers, and artists like me.”

Artist Ashish Chauhan captures candid poses of travellers in the Delhi Metro.

Another city-based artist, Ashish Chauhan — who has been into art and graphic design — shares how he has always found greater interest in drawing on paper than doing digital art. “While pursuing my art education, I had to travel from Ghaziabad to Rajouri Garden everyday. And I used to feel that the time in my metro commute is getting wasted. So while people would read books or scroll their social media timelines, I started making sketches that I got as assignments from my college. There were so many humans around in the metro, and that’s when I got interested in human study,” he says.

Chauhan, who was rather crestfallen when Covid halted metro travel, is now happy that Delhi’s lifeline is running in full capacity. He adds: “Delhi khul gaya hai, aur usse bahut help milti hai. Seriously, hum kabhi bhi kahi bhi jaa sakte hain, especially outdoors. Artist ki creativity bahar jane se zyada nikhar kar aati hai. Now that Delhihas reopened, I certainly feel that my sketches are better, and I’m looking forward to surprising the people I have sketched in the metro and make their day lively!”

