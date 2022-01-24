Delhi Police issues guidelines for people attending Republic Day parade

The Delhi Police on Monday issued guidelines for people who will be attending the Republic Day parade in the national capital on January 26 (Wednesday).

Taking to Twitter, the police said that people attending the parade at Rajpath will have to follow all Covid-19 related protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Children below the age of 15 are not allowed.

"It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate," the Delhi Police said in its tweet posted in Hindi.

Parking space is limited and people have been urged to use a carpool or taxi to arrive at the venue. The police also said that there will be provision for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area.

People have been asked to cooperate with security checks and also present identification proof (Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID Card etc) apart from the entry pass.

The following security measures have been put in place in Delhi on Republic Day.

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Sunday that more than 27,000 personnel of the force have been deployed for security duty and anti-terror measures intensified in view of Republic Day celebrations,.

The police is also getting assistance from 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Asthana said.

Some of the anti-terror measures which have been intensified comprise checking of vehicles, hotels, lodges and Dharamshalas, blockades at several locations and verification of tenants, servants and labourers.

The Delhi Police is also putting out facts and important details to ensure that no anti-social elements run misinformation campaigns, the police commissioner said.

A traffic advisory has also been issued stating restrictions on routes so that people do not face any inconvenience, he added.

(With agency inputs)

