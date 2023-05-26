Light rain in parts of Delhi for 2-3 days, no heatwave till May 30: IMD

Amid the scorching summer, a fresh spell of rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed the national capital and adjoining areas on Thursday night, keeping the temperature at 36.9 degrees Celsius. People walk during rains at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted similar conditions with high-speed stormy winds, rainfall, to prevail in Delhi-NCR over the next two to three days as well with no heatwaves until May 30 under the influence of a western disturbance.

According to the latest weather forecast, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with very light rain and thunderstorms with dust storms with a speed of 35 to 45kmph during the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD also predicted lightning and stormy winds in parts of Haryana including Bhiwadi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal.

A heatwave scorched parts of Delhi-NCR earlier this week, with many weather stations recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. However, from the past two days, the day used to began on a relatively warm note, and by evening, the skies turned grey, with strong winds battering the city, followed by light to moderate rain.

Earlier this month, the weather office had predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May. With the IMD anticipating a slight delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal for a longer-than-usual period.

