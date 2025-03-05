Delhi University V-C: No Manusmriti, Baburnama in UG course

Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday clarified that the varsity has no plans to include any study material or courses on either the Manusmriti or the Tuzuk-i-Baburi — the memoirs of Mughal emperor Babur, which are colloquially called the Baburnama. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Singh’s remarks came weeks after the DU history department’s joint committee of courses had in a meeting on February 19 approved the inclusion of the texts in the undergraduate History (Hons) syllabus. The decision, however, has not been ratified by the academic council and executive council, the meetings of which are yet to be held.

Singh in a statement said, “We have no plan to introduce any course or study material like Manusmriti or Baburnama in DU… Neither such a subject is worth consideration before the DU administration, we overrule such subjects in future also.”

He added that Baburnama “is the autobiography of a tyrant”, and that “there is no need to teach it and it has no relevance in this time either”.

While some teachers objected to the inclusion of the texts, others said that the department should define in what context they were being introduced.

Surendra Kumar, associate professor in the History department, said, “My main concern is that such texts might present problematic ideologies which will divide society. The role of the university is to use knowledge for the convergence of people.”

DU teacher Pankaj Garg said that it is very important for the department to define what angle the texts will be approached from. “Introducing old texts as a source of history can be considered, but it is imperative to understand whether the department will approach it from a critical angle. The syllabus approved by the department simply mentions the names of the texts, while we usually give details of exactly what parts will be included and what will be taught to students,” he said.

When asked whether a critical approach to the texts will be considered in the syllabus, Singh told HT, “We do not want to consider such texts which are not acceptable to many, and will create chaos in the system. We are in the 21st century and there is no need to teach these. Under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020), we want to bring new courses in accordance with Indian traditions, which will benefit the country and society.”

The development comes a year after a proposal was floated by the Faculty of Law to introduce the Manusmriti to law students. The proposal was slated to be discussed at the academic council’s meeting, but was withdrawn after protests by teachers.