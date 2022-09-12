Delhi: Water supply to be hit in these areas Tuesday evening. Tankers on request
The government body responsible for water supply in the national capital advised residents of such areas to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement.
The water supply will be affected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning in parts of the national capital due to some maintenance work. The Delhi Jal Board said in a release that the water supply of the listed areas will either not be available or will be available at low pressure during the period.
“Due to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC from Bhagirathi WTP to Gokulpuri Fly Over with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the water supply of following colonies/areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening of 13.09.2022 and morning of 14.09.2022,” the release said.
The government body advised residents of such areas to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per the requirement. Water tanker in affected areas will be available on request, the water supply body said.
The areas that will be affected due to the maintenance work are North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagari, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Ghonda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri and adjacent areas.
Officials said that water situation monitoring will be constantly monitored during the period and in case of any emergency people can contact relevant authorities at the central control room on 011-23527679, 23634469.
In June, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds. Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD (million gallons per day) of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.
