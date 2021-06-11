Delhi weather: Light rains today; AQI in moderate category

Delhi is likely to witness light rains with the sky to remain partly cloudy on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 29 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was also 29°C, and the maximum temperature was 40°C. Delhi also witnessed light rains and thunderstorms late on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the national Capital’s air quality fell in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 136. On Thursday evening, it was a poor 214,

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the poor category. The wind has shifted to easterly this is likely to influence air quality positively. A decrease in the long-range transport of dust from dry arid regions of Rajasthan is expected. The wind speed is forecasted to stay high for the next three days. AQI is likely to improve and stay in the poor to moderate category for tomorrow and moderate category on June 12 and 13.”