Delhi: IARI takes back its order of switching to online classes

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Delhi withheld its March 25 directive to students enrolled in undergraduate programs, first-year master’s, and first-year PhD courses to switch to online classes starting April 6. A day before its withdrawal, a had directed students to return home and shift to online classes from April 6, citing difficulties in managing hostel mess operations amid the supply disruption caused due to the West Asia conflict. (Hindustan Times)

“Notice dated 25.03.2026 is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” the school stated in a notice dated March 26. The notice issued by senior registrar Suresh Kumar did not specify the reason for the withdrawal.

According to students, the directive was withdrawn after they raised exam-related concerns, and suggested measures to deal with situation rather than resorting to online classes.

A day before its withdrawal, a notice signed by Kumar, had directed the aforementioned students to return home and shift to online classes from April 6, citing difficulties in managing hostel mess operations amid the supply disruption caused due to the West Asia conflict.

In a statement on March 28, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare reiterated that the IARI has withdrawn its notice and restored full campus operations, including hostel and mess facilities for all batches.

“The Graduate School, ICAR-IARI, issued a revised communication confirming that classes for all batches will continue in offline mode as per the regular academic schedule. All facilities, including hostel and mess facilities remain fully operational and will continue to serve all students,” the ministry said.

IARI student union president Sudhir Choudhary said that just hours after the March 25 directive, the administration, noting students’ concerns, ensured a sustainable supply of LPG.

“We approached the administration highlighting that the upcoming months are crucial, with exams scheduled and undergraduate courses having their final papers in June. The gas agency is supplying five cylinders daily to ensure the smooth functioning of the mess. While we are largely dependent on cylinders, we have also started using electric cooking appliances to further reduce reliance,” said Choudhary.

Another student, Chavali Sai Kumar Reddy, a third-year PhD scholar, said that with eight messes in the institute, the situation was initially difficult, but they are managing with various alternatives.

However, another third-year PhD student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “It’s been over two weeks that we have largely been relying on Dal-Chawal as a primary meal two times a day and breakfast is reduced to just bread-butter or bread-peanut butter. So, sending a few students home would have actually been good.”