Delhiwale: Driving along till the end of time
- Hari Om and his auto rickshaw journeys
His white hair is standing spindly on his head, ably covering the bald patch at the centre. When the auto rickshaw stops at the Purana Qila traffic signal, he turns off the engine and bends down his head towards the left side, as though in deep thoughts. Perhaps he imagines the wait may be long at this signal.
It is 3 in the afternoon on a sultry day. The glare of the daylight hurts the eyes. He has been out of the house since 8 in the morning.
Finally, the light turns green. He restarts the engine, his arms are firmly clutching the handles. The auto slowly picks up speed, racing along the road, but not rash, keeping a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
Hari Om has been driving his auto rickshaw in Delhi since 1974. He is in his 70s. A person of his age usually gives up work and stays at home, watching television, reading newspapers, and WhatsApp-ing with friends and relatives.
On being asked what keeps him on the road in his advanced years, the elderly driver responds in a single line: “Bachhe nahi hain (no children).”
He makes a clarification on further queries. “I have a daughter, but she lives with her family… She has two children.” Hari Om lives with wife, Mamta, “jumnapaar” in Geeta Colony.
Another traffic light. This could be even longer than the last one. It is after the ITO crossing.
Hari Om again turns off the engine with a decisive gesture. A coconut vendor approaches him, his tray is neatly stacked with white wedges of the fruit. Hari Om isn’t tempted. He had lunch an hour back — his wife had packed rotis.
“It is so hot, so there is no point in carrying subzi from home… It can’t bear the heat.” He picks up a dish from any random roadside eatery.
“I have two rotis in the day, two rotis at night,” he intones in a singsong tone as though reading a poem. “My daughter is an achhi bachhi (good child). Her husband too is a driver… He drives a cab.” During the worst periods of the Covid-19 pandemic, aware of his age-related vulnerabilities, he did not drive the auto. “We just lived off our savings.”
The traffic light turns green.
While dropping his customer near Raj Ghat, the venerable driver finally smiles and says, “I will retire only after retiring from life.”
He now awaits a new customer. As always, he will return home at 5 in the evening.
Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked in two more cheating cases
Police have registered two more cases against the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 22 for duping people of ₹16.53 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused, Kuldeep Gill of Kharar, the owner of Quicknoxx Solutions Private Limited, was previously arrested on March 10 after being accused of cheating four customers of ₹26.06 lakh. He remains lodged in jail.
Zirakpur iron shed collapse: Kin of two deceased victims to get ₹2 lakh compensation
The Mohali administration has decided to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the two female workers who were killed in the iron shed collapse in Rampur Kalan village, Zirakpur, on March 29. Also, the deputy commissioner will direct the shed owner and contractor to pay compensation to the families in line with the victims' daily wages till they would have attained the retirement age of 60.
Audit flags PunCom’s failure to recover ₹21-crore debt
In its latest audit report, the principal accountant general of Punjab has once again found glaring financial irregularities at Punjab Communication Limited (PunCom), Phase 7. It has a history of adverse audit reports and observations since 2006-07. Its tardy recovery rate from debtors is the first issue flagged by the latest audit report. The audit also states that the management's inability to dispose of finished goods led to the loss of around ₹14 crore.
Punjab Engineering College to hold annual fest from April 16-18
Punjab Engineering College will organise its annual techno-cultural fest, PECFest 2021-22, from April 16 to 18 after a two-year gap. The event will be inaugurated by Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The theme for this year's PECFest is “A cosmic escapade”. Popular band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on April 17 and singer Javed Ali on April 18.
National Board of Accreditation approves UICET’s chemical engineering course
The National Board of Accreditation has accorded approval to the BE (chemical engineering) course being offered by Panjab University's Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology for a period of three years up to June 30, 2025 . The NBA team had visited the institute in Feb 2022 and the notification was issued recently. The Institute has also been bestowed with many grants.
