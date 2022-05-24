Don’t make them dirty: Kejriwal’s appeal as he flags off 150 e-buses for Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off ‘150 electric buses’ of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the national capital, while urging citizens to ensure they were not dirtied. He also boarded one of the buses from the Indraprastha depot for a ride to the Rajghat Bus Depot. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot and chief secretary Naresh Kumar accompanied him during the bus ride.
Soon after, he shared images of the same on Twitter and urged the people of the national capital to travel at least once in “Delhi's luxurious electric bus”.
"These are your buses. Please take care of them, don't make them dirty,” he further wrote.
According to a report by news agency PTI, the Delhi government has allocated ₹1,862 crore for getting a large number of electric buses over the next 10 years, while the Centre has provided ₹150 crore. The Delhi CM thanked the central government for providing the funds and said the target is to get 2,000 electric buses in a year. “We give them the credit. Work should happen in Delhi," he added.
He further said that it is for the first time in the history of Delhi that 7,200 buses will be plying on the roads of the national capital, adding the AAP government plans to procure 600-700 CNG buses as the manufacturing of electric buses takes time.
Delhiites will be able to travel free of cost for three days starting today. The transport department in an official communication on Monday said, "All the officers and the operational crew of DTC may be informed accordingly and not to insist commuters for purchase of tickets, during the aforesaid period of 03 days in all pure electric buses of DTC."
According to officials, 500 new public e-vehicle charging points will be made operational in Delhi by July. At present, there are 597 e-vehicle charging points in Delhi, which include points set up in malls and markets. Individuals are also applying for e-charging points.
(With inputs from agencies)
