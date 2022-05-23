Delhiites can enjoy free electric bus rides for three days, says Kejriwal govt | Check details here
Delhiites will get free rides for three days on 150 electric buses that will be flagged off by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.
"Happy & free travel for 3 days from Delhi Govt's end to Delhiites in the "150 electric buses" to be flagged off tomorrow, 24/5/2022 by honourable chief minister," read a tweet from the official handle of the city government.
The move is aimed at encouraging people to use electric buses and promote the environment-friendly mode of transport. "It's being done to motivate people and to spread awareness about e-buses. With the addition of 150 buses, the e-buses fleet will go up to 152. The DTC will be receiving 150 more e-buses in June and July," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Kejriwal will flag off the 150 electric buses on Tuesday from the Indraprastha depot.
According to officials, 500 new public e-vehicle charging points will be made operational in Delhi by July. At present, there are 597 e-vehicle charging points in Delhi, which include points set up in malls and markets. Individuals are also applying for e-charging points.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had decided to allocate 10 sites to various agencies for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations under the Delhi EV Policy 2020.
The 10 sites that have been allocated to various service providers for establishing EV charging and battery swapping stations are Ambedkar Nagar Depot, Jal Vihar Terminal, Dilshad Garden Terminal, Karawal Nagar Terminal, Shadipur Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Bindpur Terminal, East Vinod Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini Depot-I.
The first e-bus was flagged off by Kejriwal in January this year. Calling the move a step towards an “environment-friendly public transport system", the chief minister had said 2,000 electric buses will be procured by the government over the next few years.
(With agency inputs)
