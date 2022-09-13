Dragonfly and damselfly count to be held in Delhi’s biodiversity parks
The Capital’s seven biodiversity parks will carry out a dragonfly and damselfly count from September 19-25 under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority’s biodiversity parks programme, officials said, adding they suspect the number of dragonflies, an important indicator of a functioning wetland, has been adversely impacted due to reduced rainfall this year.
Delhi’s first ever dragonfly count was held across the national capital region in 2018, wherein 11 teams comprising of around 30 volunteers each covering Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanauri wetland, Surajpur wetland, Najafgarh Jheel, Basai wetland, Lodhi Garden and Sanjay Van. The biodiversity parks covered then included the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, Aravalli Biodiversity Park and the Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park. The count, carried out by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), led to the discovery of 25 dragonfly species. There has been no such count since.
Officials part of the Biodiversity Parks Programme said this is the first time such a count will be held simultaneously across all seven parks—Yamuna Biodiversity Park, Neela Hauz, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Tilpath Valley, Tughlaqabad, Kamla Nehru Ridge and Kalindi Biodiversity Park—and last a week instead of a single day. “The count will be limited to just the seven biodiversity parks and the idea is to get a baseline for dragonfly and damselfly species, based on which we can compare the numbers each year,” Faiyaz Khudsar, scientist-in-charge at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park in north Delhi, said, adding the impact of the poor monsoon will also be assessed in this year’s count.
To be sure, dragonflies and damselflies are also important to the ecosystem as they are known for their biological control of mosquitoes and flies.
“The presence of a high number of dragonflies and damselflies in a wetland generally indicates that there are little to no mosquitoes or flies there as they feed directly on them. If dragonflies go missing, mosquitoes will thrive and areas near these wetlands will suffer from mosquito bites and associated diseases,” CR Babu, head of the Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE), said.
Video of woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral, raids carried out in Amritsar
Swinging into action after the video of a woman purportedly under the influence of drugs went viral on social media, the Punjab Police carried out raids in Maqboolpura area, a “hotbed of drug smuggling”, and detained 15 people on Monday. They also seized 118g heroin from three of the detenues. The man recording the video is heard saying that the woman had “injected smack.”
Chandigarh: Labourer catches snatcher fleeing with his phone
A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 32 on Sunday. Pankaj Kashyap, 33, of Burail village said on Sunday, he was cycling back to work in Sector 32 after having lunch at home. As he reached the Sector 32/46 dividing road, two men waylaid him. One blocked his cycle and the other snatched his phone, before fleeing towards Sector 46. His mobile phone was recovered from the accused's possession.
Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities. The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS PGIMER doctor's iPad stolen A doctor from PGIMER reported that Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER's IPad had been stolen from the institute. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.
Co-pilot found dead at Delhi home, probe on
A 32-year-old co-pilot with a private airlinewas found dead at his residence in south-west Delhi's Palam on Saturday morning. Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Kerala and was married. But there was no one at his residence when the body was found. His family was informed about his death and they have arrived in Delhi. The autopsy report is awaited. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding, punish SHO who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the nation was still bleeding from “one of the most unfortunate tragedies”, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the disciplinary authority to issue a fresh order of punishment against a retired police officer, who was charged with the failure of duty and misconduct during the violence.
