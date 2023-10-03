Dragonfly census at Delhi biodiversity parks
Delhi's biodiversity parks will conduct a three-day dragonfly and damselfly count starting October 5 to monitor species numbers. Last year's count will be used as a baseline for comparison. Volunteers can participate by contacting the DDA. Dragonflies and damselflies are important for mosquito and fly control.
The Capital’s seven biodiversity parks which fall under Delhi Development Authority’s biodiversity parks programme will carry out a dragonfly and damselfly count over a three-day period starting October 5, officials said.
The biodiversity parks programme held such a count for the first time last year, with teams setting out simultaneously from 9-11 am. “This will be limited to just the seven biodiversity parks, and the idea is to get a baseline for dragonfly and damselfly species, based on which we can compare the numbers each year,” said Faiyaz Khudsar, scientist-in-charge of the programme, adding that the numbers will be compared to last year’s count.
Khudsar said those wishing to take part in the count as volunteers can reach out to the DDA on delhibiodiversityparksdda@gmail.com or contact 9810511552.
The seven biodiversity parks in Delhi are – Yamuna, Neela Hauz, Aravalli, Tilpath Valley, Tughlakabad, Kamla Nehru Ridge, and Kalindi biodiversity park.
Dragonflies and damselflies belong to the order odonata and are also important to the ecosystem as they are known for their biological control of mosquitoes and flies.