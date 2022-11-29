Home / Cities / Delhi News / Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi

Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi

delhi news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 10:24 PM IST

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.(Source: National Center for Seismology)
The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.(Source: National Center for Seismology)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8km west of New Delhi around 9.30pm on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 29-11-2022, 21:30:10 IST, Lat: 28.61 & Long: 77.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 8km W of New Delhi, India,” the NCS tweeted.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter

One user 1072001yash tweeted, “Did anyone felt earthquake in Delhi?”

Another user wrote, “I think I’ve felt every earthquake. Earthquake in Delhi again?"

A user @lalittsays tweeted, “delhi residential to earthquake:”

On November 14, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred near Amritsar, Punjab, according to the NCS. This came days after tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed tremors in two separate incidents earlier this month. The first was on November 9 after a tremor with its epicentre in Nepal and measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Nepal.

Strong tremors were also felt on November 12 after an earthquake measuring 5.4 hit Nepal again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
earthquake
earthquake

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out