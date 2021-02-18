Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations closed in view of farmers’ rail roko call
The entry and exit gates of at least four metro stations were closed on Thursday ahead of the four-hour ‘rail roko’ agitation called by farmers protesting against three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.
“Security Update Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote on Twitter.
