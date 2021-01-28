Farmers' tractor rally violence: Entry gates of Delhi’s Lal Quila, Jama Masjid metro stations closed, says DMRC
The entry gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations on the violet line are closed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday. While commuters are allowed to exit the Jama Masjid metro station, the exit gates remain closed at Lal Quila.
“Security Update Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Normal service is available on all other stations,” DMRC wrote on Twitter. “Security Update Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed,” it said in another tweet.
The restrictions come after the farmers’ Republic Day parade in the national capital took a violent turn prompting DMRC to close the entry and exits of several metro stations on Tuesday.
Security across several places in the city has been heightened, especially at the Red Fort and farmers’ protest sites following violence at the tractor rally on Tuesday. Additional paramilitary forces have also been deployed, according to PTI.
The Delhi Police have registered over 25 cases and as many as 19 people were arrested and about 50 detained in connection with the violence, officials said. Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) leader Rakesh Tikait were named in one of the FIRs. According to the FIR, they had “a pre-planned objective of not following the mutually agreed route and timing of their rally” and “disrupting the Republic Day parade”.
After the chaos at the tractor rally, farm unions have called off their February 1 march to Parliament but they said they will continue with their agitation against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday apologised for the violence that erupted in the national capital, however, they claimed there was a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to thwart the protest.
Meanwhile, the Centre has said it will keep its communication channels with farm unions open and its offer to put the three legislation in abeyance for 18 months will stay. “It was the final offer from the government and it has not been withdrawn. The violence will be dealt with as per the law but talks with farmers can always continue,” an official said.
Confusion led to chaos at Ghazipur, says farmer leader
- Sunil Choudhary, a farmer from Noida, said he was present near the MCD toll booth on the NH-24 service lane when some farmers began the tractor rally around 9.30am, much before the scheduled time.
Bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi to be held on Feb 28
Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor
- A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
Vaccination turnout dips to 80.8% after 91% got Covid jabs on Monday
- An out-of-schedule vaccination drive was conducted on Wednesday in Delhi to make up for Republic Day holiday.
Nationwide public meets, fast on Jan 30: Protesters
- At the press conference, the leaders also questioned why the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (Punjab) was allowed to set up a fresh stage on the police side of the barricades.
Property worth crores destroyed, still gauging damage, say officials
- Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the damage estimation process began almost immediately, but estimates peg it at nearly ₹1 crore.
AAP spars with BJP over violent twist to farm rally
- The BJP said wifi connections provided by aap were used by ‘miscreants’ to spread misinformation on social media.
Two cops with head injuries still in ICU
- One of the police personnel admitted to Lok Nayak hospital’s ICU continues to be in “critical” condition.
Barricades gone at ITO but police deployment continues at the busy junction
- The DCP said so far only one FIR has been registered in central district at the IP Estate police station for rioting, damage to public property and other relevant sections.
Cops register 25 cases after violence on Republic Day
- Trouble began on Tuesday after a section of protesters deviated from the routes agreed upon with the Delhi Police and began their tractor rally before scheduled time.
No one will be spared: Top cop
- Shrivastava said that the police, on January 25, had an inkling that some “aggressive and militant people” taking control of the stage and giving provocative speeches at the protest sites.
At Singhu protest site, a battle of two factions
- Tuesday’s violence was the topic of discussion among most farmers at the venue, and the only subject of speeches delivered by their leaders from stages set up at the site.
A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles
- The Red Fort was at the heart of the violence as farmers deviated from their tractor rally routes, barged into the monument, damaged property, and hoisted flags on the ramparts
Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Sidhana named in FIR
- Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
Infiltrators defamed our stir: Farmers at Tikri site
- On Tuesday, a group of farmers who started the tractor march from the Tikri border broke police barricades to veer away from the agreed-upon route between the farm unions and Delhi Police.
